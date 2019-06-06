Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Nelson REID. View Sign Obituary

REID, Walter Nelson It is with a broken heart that I must announce the peaceful passing of Walter Nelson Reid. Born September 28, 1947 in Bell Island, NL. The most loved and loving husband for 48 wonderful years of Linda. We were childhood sweethearts. Wal was so proud of his children son Shane (Linda) and daughter April. His love for them was immeasureable. The shining stars of his life were his grandchildren Jacob, Faith and Hope "Popi" to them Fishing with the boys and playing guitar and singing with the girls. Wal's special gift was his capacity to love. He was the most beautiful, kind, generous man I have ever known. He will be greatly missed. Predeceased by brothers Dougal and Les, sisters Marg and Mary. Brother-in-law to late Nancy, Clair, late Tom, late Jo-Ann, David. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Mark and Victoria for all their love and support. It will never be forgotten. At Wal's request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of his wonderful life will take place on Friday, June 7th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at The Canadian Legion, Br. 101, 3850 Lakeshore Blvd.

