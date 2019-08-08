WALTER "WALLY" ROBERT NORRIS July 5, 1935 - August 2, 2019 Pilot, (Aviation Enthusiast, Member of the Lindsay Flying Club, C.A.H.S., C.O.P.A., E.A.A. International, R.A.A. Canada, Former Member of S.A.C., C.W.H., Pioneer Soaring, York Soaring, Involved with Canadian Air Cadets Squadrons) Wally passed away at home after living with Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) with dignity, grace and humour. He leaves behind his wife Sandra "Sandy" (née Scown) to mourn him, Sister Helen (Eric Zoebelein), Sister-In-Law Jackie (Brian Roe), the late Sue (John Mead), Niece Karen (Lance Waldeck), Nephew David Roe (Danay), Andrew Roe, Great-Niece Lauren Doi, Great-Nephew Oliver Roe, Wally's chosen daughter Glenda McElwain and family. Many family and friends in Canada, England, USA, the Bahamas and especially his friends at the Lindsay Flying Club. A visitation will take place at Little Britain United Church (1022 Little Britain Road, Little Britain), on Saturday, August 10th from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Sunnybrook Hospital – ALS Research, ALS Canada or the Little Britain Community Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019