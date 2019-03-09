Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER OLEJNIK. View Sign



OLEJNIK, WALTER Passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 with his loving wife Frances and family by his side. Walter endured a lengthy battle with cancer. Walter was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who always shared optimism and kindness with everyone he met. Walter had the ability to find the positive in any person or situation and this made him a delight to be around. Walter was a loving husband to Frances for 62 years and an awesome father to Michael (Suzanne), John (Tina), James (Barb), Jeff (Kelley) and Michelle (Paul). His warm hugs and humour will be missed by his 9 grandchildren. Walter had wonderful hidden talents playing a number of musical instruments and was fluent in 5 languages. Walter emigrated from Europe at a young age for a better life and worked hard to ensure a wonderful home for our family. We remain indebted to you for all the wise words and teachings you shared with us through your life. He was thankful to the nursing staff at Michael Garron Hospital. The family will hold a private celebration of life. Any donations will be graciously accepted and applied for a family member to complete the Ride to Conquer Cancer this year in Walter's honour. https://ride.conquercancer.ca/toronto19/rider-hub/campaigns-challenges/ Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019

