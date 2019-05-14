Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER PERCY "STUBBY" GEORGE. View Sign Obituary

GEORGE, WALTER "STUBBY" PERCY September 1, 1928 - May 11, 2019 Stubby died peacefully surrounded by his family at Lakeland Long Term Care, Parry Sound. He was a loving husband to his childhood sweetheart Anita (Anita Ann George, nee Benninger) with whom he spent 67 incredible married years. He will be remembered for his charming smile, kind heart and quick-witted personality. He will be forever cherished by his children Cathy (Al Kurtz), Derek (Mary Fischer), Michele (Rick Hegedus), Jodi (Dan Weiler) and Patti (Ted Hirst). Boompa to Chris (Kerry George), Sarah, Nick, Veronica, Lucas, Erin, Adam, Kathleen, Michael, David and Rachel and his great-grandchildren Nicola, Anna, Owen and Briel. Also survived by his brother Darwin George. Stubby was a "favourite" uncle and granduncle to his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his parents Percy Milton George and Lavinia Dennie and siblings Laverne Johnson, Geraldine Goessell and Mary Louise George. Stubby was a loyal and hardworking employee of Weston's Bakery, a lineman for Ontario Hydro and an exceptional sales manager for Miller Mobile Homes. He served his country as an underaged naval recruit as a gunner in the Reserve Army and subsequently the Merchant Marine. He was a very successful fisherman and an expert outdoorsman who excelled in hunting moose, deer, rabbits and partridge. He was an avid reader, a captivating storyteller, an adventuresome cook and a world traveller who has cultivated these passions in his children. Stubby was happiest when he was with his family or hunting and fishing with his many like-minded friends who were lucky to spend so many wonderful years with him. The George family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the generous and heartfelt caregivers at Lakeland who treated Stubby and Anita as their own family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cameron Funeral Home, Walkerton (1106 Yonge Street), where visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Cremation to follow with interment with his beloved wife Anita at a later date. Memorial donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation designated to Lakeland Long Term Care or the Alzheimer Society, as expressions of sympathy, would be appreciated.

GEORGE, WALTER "STUBBY" PERCY September 1, 1928 - May 11, 2019 Stubby died peacefully surrounded by his family at Lakeland Long Term Care, Parry Sound. He was a loving husband to his childhood sweetheart Anita (Anita Ann George, nee Benninger) with whom he spent 67 incredible married years. He will be remembered for his charming smile, kind heart and quick-witted personality. He will be forever cherished by his children Cathy (Al Kurtz), Derek (Mary Fischer), Michele (Rick Hegedus), Jodi (Dan Weiler) and Patti (Ted Hirst). Boompa to Chris (Kerry George), Sarah, Nick, Veronica, Lucas, Erin, Adam, Kathleen, Michael, David and Rachel and his great-grandchildren Nicola, Anna, Owen and Briel. Also survived by his brother Darwin George. Stubby was a "favourite" uncle and granduncle to his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his parents Percy Milton George and Lavinia Dennie and siblings Laverne Johnson, Geraldine Goessell and Mary Louise George. Stubby was a loyal and hardworking employee of Weston's Bakery, a lineman for Ontario Hydro and an exceptional sales manager for Miller Mobile Homes. He served his country as an underaged naval recruit as a gunner in the Reserve Army and subsequently the Merchant Marine. He was a very successful fisherman and an expert outdoorsman who excelled in hunting moose, deer, rabbits and partridge. He was an avid reader, a captivating storyteller, an adventuresome cook and a world traveller who has cultivated these passions in his children. Stubby was happiest when he was with his family or hunting and fishing with his many like-minded friends who were lucky to spend so many wonderful years with him. The George family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the generous and heartfelt caregivers at Lakeland who treated Stubby and Anita as their own family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cameron Funeral Home, Walkerton (1106 Yonge Street), where visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Cremation to follow with interment with his beloved wife Anita at a later date. Memorial donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation designated to Lakeland Long Term Care or the Alzheimer Society, as expressions of sympathy, would be appreciated. www.cameronfuneralhomes.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close