PESME, WALTER Passed away on October 11, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy. Walter touched our lives for 90 years. We remember him fondly for his value based character, even temper, patient manner, methodical nature, strong work ethic, reliability and total devotion to his family (everything had to add up). He will be sadly missed by his son Jim and wife Debra, Bill and his wife Anna, and his daughter Donna and her husband Ray; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and also his special devoted companion Cathy. At Walter's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 12-3 p.m., at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough). In memory of Walter, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019