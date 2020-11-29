PAPIZEWSKI, WALTER PETER May 1, 1932 – November 25, 2020 Passed peacefully, at Rouge Valley Extendicare. Walter is survived by Alice, his wife of 68 years, and children Celine (Rick Gorus), Walter Jr. (Cindy Whitney), Teresa (Larry Foley), Lori (Michael Bell), Joseph (LeeAnn Hardy) and Lasha (Jeffrey Boomer). He was a loving Papa to Justin, Meagan, Natasha, Jonathan, Stephen, Aaron, Kaitlynn, Nicholas, Lauren, Kyle, Adam, Erica and Michael. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Walter's life centered around his family and his Ukrainian Catholic faith and heritage. He was never so happy as when presiding over family celebrations. Due to the pandemic restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Sunday, November 29, 2020, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Walter's name to the Canadian Cancer Society
