KELLAND, WALTER R. Walter (Wally) R. Kelland, formerly of Oakville and lately residing in Guelph, passed peacefully at Hospice Wellington, on November 30, 2020. Wally leaves his loving wife, Morna of 72 years; son, Stewart (deceased 2009), wife, Ann (Al Coughlin); son, Ian, wife, Marian (former spouse, Marlene); 5 wonderful grandchildren, Jennifer (Sam Goodwin), Matthew (Mike Haines), Chris (Alison Olver), Susie (Adam Foley), Nancy (Rick Van Loenen); 7 great- grandchildren, Alec, Macayla, Taavi, Zoé, Sydney, Miles and Paige. Brother to Doris Kelland (100 years old) in Devon, England, nieces and nephews residing in the UK and many family friends. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Royal on Gordon Retirement Residence, Shannon Fryer, Wally's Palliative Care Nurse and the warm and very caring staff at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Wally was born in Somerset, England, on May 28, 1918, the fifth of six children. His father, Henry, was a farmer. Henry died when Wally was only 5 years old. His mother, Annie, was left impoverished and like so many widows of that era, struggled desperately to provide for her children. Wally was lucky; he was smart and passed the entrance exam to the local grammar school giving him the best education he could hope for at the time. Upon completing grammar school, he started working at the local newspaper, the Tiverton Gazette, where he learned the importance of a regular pay cheque and spelling. At the beginning of World War II, at the age of 22, he joined the British Army. Wally served in the Pay Corps for seven years and was deployed to North Africa, Italy, Greece and France. We suspect that is why he never had had a great desire to go camping; seven years of WWII camping was enough for any one lifetime. Toward the end of his military service, when he was back in England, Morna Beaton of the Auxiliary Territorial Service was assigned to Wally's unit. He was immediately smitten, but on first meeting, Morna found Lieutenant Kelland a little too self-important. Once again, Wally was lucky, Morna overcame her initial assessment and the two were married on September 4, 1948. The young couple decided to immigrate with their 2 young sons to Canada where there were more opportunities. They arrived in Canada in July of 1955 aboard Cunard Lines' R.M.S. Saxonia. Wally's luck in life continued when, after a number of months and several jobs, he landed a permanent position with Toronto's York Board of Education in the administration office where he remained until his retirement, 27 years later. In 1962 he embarked on 5 years of nighttime study and successfully passed the exams to obtain his C.G.A. designation in 1967. Wally and Morna retired in Oakville where he was an avid gardener and model trains enthusiast. A rousing match of ping-pong and a supervised turn at "running the trains" before dinner was a highlight of the many family visits! He was always keen to share stories from his youth and talk about the family history, which he researched back to the 1500s. We will cherish each memory and are so grateful for the wisdom, respect and love he passed on to us. There will be a small family Celebration of Life after COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington (www.hospicewellington.org
), would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca