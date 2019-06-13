Walter Robert VITOLS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Robert VITOLS.
Service Information
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
M2M 3W9
(416)-221-1159
Obituary

VITOLS, Walter Robert Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Ever-loving husband of Frances. Devoted father of Eva and father-in-law of Stephen. Loving uncle of Julie and Rick, great-uncle of Shelley, Adrian and Riley. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Friday, June 14th from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.