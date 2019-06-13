VITOLS, Walter Robert Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Ever-loving husband of Frances. Devoted father of Eva and father-in-law of Stephen. Loving uncle of Julie and Rick, great-uncle of Shelley, Adrian and Riley. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Friday, June 14th from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019