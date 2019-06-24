SLATER, WALTER SINCLAIR At the age of 93 and after a life well lived, Dad passed away in the early morning hours of Father's Day, June 16, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his Wife Shirley in 2012. He is survived by daughter Deb, (Jim) Preston, grandchildren Bryan (Fabia) Kirsten and Melanie Kirsten. Great-grandfather to Abby, Parker and Katie Kirsten and Lyndon Shaw. Also step-grandfather to Angela, (Stephen) Burnett, and Kathleen (Peter) Stepec. Step- great-grandfather to Elizabeth, William and Andrew. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. At his request, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will take place at a later date. You may be gone from our lives Dad, but you will continue to be in our hearts forever.

