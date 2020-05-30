STACHIW, Walter Passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 peacefully in the palliative care unit of St. Michael's Hospital at the age of 88. Predeceased by his lovely wife Lydia (nee: Grinsky), his brother-in-law Walter White, and nephew Allen (Gosia). He will be sorely missed by his sister Mary White, niece Daria, and her children Michael and Olyna. Private Family Funeral at Cardinal Funeral Home followed by interment at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.