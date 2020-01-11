|
SYDIAHA, WALTER April 20, 1934 - January 2, 2020 Passed away quietly, at Burton Manor in Brampton, Ontario, just before sunrise on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his best friend and beloved wife of over 60 years, Verna (nee Butcher, deceased May 25, 2017). Loving father to Derek (Sharon), Cathy (Shawn Brown), David (Julie), Chris (Michelle), late Jimmy (1967) and late Michael (1970). Adored Papa to Jason, Dawn; Jeremy, Stephanie; Heidi, Michael, Matthew; Jeremy, Tyler, and Harrison. Beaming great-Papa to Margo, Winnie; Beatrice, Weslie; Jordan, Hayden, Nolyn; Christopher, Madeleine, and Hendrix. "Wally" to his older sister, Natalie Pasij (Myron, deceased) and younger brother Robert Sydia (Beverly), whom he leaves behind with their sons, grandsons, and great-granddaughter. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Ottawa in 1960, Walter also enjoyed and will be missed by a large spiritual family of close friends he grew to know and love over the decades. Walter worked his whole life in electrical construction and was never one to nap, so now can take a well-earned rest, asleep in Jehovah God's memory. When Jehovah, through His Son, Jesus Christ, calls him back in the resurrection, he doubtless will be eager to get back to work. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4025 Mainway, Burlington, Ontario (Walkers Line, N. of QEW, E. on Mainway). www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020