Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER SYDIAHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER SYDIAHA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER SYDIAHA Obituary
SYDIAHA, WALTER April 20, 1934 - January 2, 2020 Passed away quietly, at Burton Manor in Brampton, Ontario, just before sunrise on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his best friend and beloved wife of over 60 years, Verna (nee Butcher, deceased May 25, 2017). Loving father to Derek (Sharon), Cathy (Shawn Brown), David (Julie), Chris (Michelle), late Jimmy (1967) and late Michael (1970). Adored Papa to Jason, Dawn; Jeremy, Stephanie; Heidi, Michael, Matthew; Jeremy, Tyler, and Harrison. Beaming great-Papa to Margo, Winnie; Beatrice, Weslie; Jordan, Hayden, Nolyn; Christopher, Madeleine, and Hendrix. "Wally" to his older sister, Natalie Pasij (Myron, deceased) and younger brother Robert Sydia (Beverly), whom he leaves behind with their sons, grandsons, and great-granddaughter. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Ottawa in 1960, Walter also enjoyed and will be missed by a large spiritual family of close friends he grew to know and love over the decades. Walter worked his whole life in electrical construction and was never one to nap, so now can take a well-earned rest, asleep in Jehovah God's memory. When Jehovah, through His Son, Jesus Christ, calls him back in the resurrection, he doubtless will be eager to get back to work. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4025 Mainway, Burlington, Ontario (Walkers Line, N. of QEW, E. on Mainway). www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -