ASADA, WALTER (WALLY) TADAO It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Wally on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, surrounded by his family, at the age of 81. Wally is survived by is loving wife Lillian; son Todd (Rose); granddaughter Trinity and grandson Tyson. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Sam and Helen Asada (nee Nakashima); brothers, Fred (Pat), John (Pat) and his sister, Joyce Lusty (Glen). Cremation has taken place. At Wally's request, a private service was held. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019