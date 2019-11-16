POLLARD, WALTER THEOPHILUS Encircled by his family, Walter peacefully passed away at Hospice Simcoe on Saturday, November 9, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife Georline; his daughters Julie (Marc) Stewart, Cheryl Hoover, and Sharon (Marcel) DePass. Please visit the Ogden Funeral Home website to leave condolences and for further service details: www.ogdenfuneralhome.com/services/
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019