VILLA, WALTER Walter Villa passed peacefully with family by his side, after his battle with cancer, on May 27, 2020, at Mount Sinai Hospital. He is survived by his spouse Gizella and stepchildren Karoline and Alexander. Walter is also survived by his children Alex (Colleen), Matthew (Elisa), Ryan (Jennifer), Erica (Shaun) and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Giulia, father Livio, sister Diana (Larry). Walter has now joined with Mimma in eternal life along with all the loved ones who passed before them. Given the current situation, the family is having a private service at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill, Ontario. In honour of Walter's memory, please consider making a donation to Meta Centre, https://www.metacentre.ca/donate/, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.