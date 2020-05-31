WALTER VILLA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VILLA, WALTER Walter Villa passed peacefully with family by his side, after his battle with cancer, on May 27, 2020, at Mount Sinai Hospital. He is survived by his spouse Gizella and stepchildren Karoline and Alexander. Walter is also survived by his children Alex (Colleen), Matthew (Elisa), Ryan (Jennifer), Erica (Shaun) and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Giulia, father Livio, sister Diana (Larry). Walter has now joined with Mimma in eternal life along with all the loved ones who passed before them. Given the current situation, the family is having a private service at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill, Ontario. In honour of Walter's memory, please consider making a donation to Meta Centre, https://www.metacentre.ca/donate/, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved