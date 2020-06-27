Walter was the cherished son of William and the late Judith (nee Keast, 2017). Dearly missed by brother, Peter and his beloved dog, Holly. Walter was a graduate of Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. He was a much-loved and respected teacher for many years at Country Day School in Aurora. He was a lifelong member of the Camp Ponacka family. Walter will be remembered, by many, for his kindness, respect and thoughtfulness. A Celebration of Walter's Life will take place at a time when we will all be able to gather. In his memory donations to the Country Day School, https://www.cds.on.ca/support/donate-now, Upper Canada College or Camp Ponacka, 376 Ponacka Rd., Highland Grove, ON K0L 2A0, would be gratefully appreciated by his family.

