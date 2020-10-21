WALTER WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, WALTER (Longtime employee of Quebecor and Drug Trading; Former Trainer for Bradford Bulls and Newmarket Hurricanes) Peacefully passed away at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Balmer) for 54 years. Loving dad of Brenda (Tiff) and Gregory (Jacquie). Proud Poppa of Madeline, Avery; Austin and Logan. Dear brother of Greg (Wendy), Cliff (Jane), Clayton (Ellen) and Jeff (Fernanda). Dear brother-in-law of Joan (Jim) and Stephen (Rosemary). Walter will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. A private funeral service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford, followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. In Walter's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or OSPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com