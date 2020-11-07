1/
WALTRAUD (WALLY) KOEHN

KOEHN, WALTRAUD (WALLY) (nee PAULI) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Wally, on the morning of October 29, 2020, surrounded by love and family. Born on January 1, 1932 in Giessen, Germany, Wally was a loving mother to Margaret and Karl, precious mother-in-law to Kim and Michel. Adored grandmother to Vanessa (Alexandre), Danielle (Luke), Mathieu and Eric, and proud great-grandmother to Jackson, Hudson and Myles. As was her wish, Mom has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered in Hawaii, the island of her heart. Due to today's circumstances, a celebration of Wally's incredible life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

