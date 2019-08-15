WALKER, WALTRAUT The family of Trudy Walker is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on August 13, 2019, at the age of 87. Daughter of Gustav Radke and Emma Radke. Sibling to Heinz, Hildegard, Christel, Horst, Günther, Gerda, Werner and Kurt. Trudy immigrated to Canada from Germany in 1956 with late husband Horst Walker. She is the loving mother of Gordon Walker (Gwen Westlake). The late Pamela Dixon. Grandmother to all the kids Colin and Darci, Mike and Lexy, Ashley and Chris, Derek and Kristen. Her life will be celebrated by friends and family at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village (Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Friday, August 16th with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the McEachnie Family Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019