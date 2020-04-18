DETENBECK, WANDA FERNA Passed away peacefully, at Maple Park Lodge, in her 97th year. Much loved aunt of Wayne (Jean) Heximer, James (Valerie) Detenbeck, Barry (Gayle) Detenbeck and Laurie (Ralph) Blasting. Attentive great-aunt of 10, great-great-aunt of 13. She was predeceased by her parents Sinclair and Stella Detenbeck, sisters Arietta Heximer and Elnora Detenbeck and brother Rod (Norma) Detenbeck. Wanda was an executive secretary (C.P.S.) for more than 40 years to D.G Willmot, President of Anthes Imperial and Chairman of Molson Industries. She loved bridge, theater, sports, travel and sharing pizza and wine with family and friends. Wanda had enjoyed her 8 years living at Garrison Place. A special thank you to Dr. K. Scher and the caring staff at Maple Park Lodge, especially during these trying times. As per Wanda's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held when possible. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. If desired, donations in Wanda's memory may be made to Faith Reformed Church, 3605 Black Creek Road, Stevensville, Ontario L0S 1S0.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.