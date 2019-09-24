OVERTON, WANDA ISABELLE Passed peacefully at Kensington Gardens Long Term Care, Toronto, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in her 81st year. Beloved widow of Garry Overton, loving mother to Lee and Scott and cherished "Nana" to her granddaughter Chantal. She is survived by her sisters Marva and Judy and brothers Terry and Randall. Wanda's love, joyfulness, and warmth will be missed by all those that she knew. Lee and Scott will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Posta Italbar Cucina, 31 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5G 4V5, on Sunday, September 29th from 1–4 p.m. Please RSVP to Scott at [email protected] if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook and Women's College Health Sciences Centre, Gynecology Dept., 790 Bay Street, Suite 415, PO Box 52, Toronto, ON M5G 1N8, or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019