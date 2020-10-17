WANDA JONES (nee WOJAS)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wanda Jones on October 13, 2020 at the age of 74 in the comfort of her home. Loving wife and "Princess" to her husband for 42 years - Bill Jones, she fought a valiant battle with cancer right to the end. Her courageous spirit, determination and reciprocal love of family, neighbors and friends helped carry her through the difficult times of the past 11 months.



Wanda was born in Toronto to Zofia and Stefan Wojas (deceased) and was one of five children. After finishing her schooling, she had a fulfilling career in Customs Brokerage, where she in her typical manner, made many lasting friendships. Upon her retirement, Bill and Wanda enjoyed travelling and spending time together on many cruises and numerous winter trips to Mazatlan Mexico visiting close friends.



Wanda had an engaging personality, a sense of humor and a caring attitude that enabled her to start a conversation with anyone and anywhere. She had the "gift of gab".



Family was most important to Wanda and she was the pivotal person in maintaining regular "hot line" phone calls between her siblings - communicating "what's new" and "what's happening" in the Wojas clan. She genuinely cared about everyone and expressed her love and support freely.



Be it family, neighbor, friend or new acquaintance, Wanda had a way of bringing caring, laughter and joy into our lives and may we all be better for having known her.



Her passing left a void in our family, but the happiness she brought to us while she was still among us, will remain a lasting memory.



Left to mourn are: Wanda's Husband - Bill Jones, Sisters - Bea Wolnik (Mark), Helen Stodulski (Ed), Stella Malec (Ed). Brother - Ted Wojas (Mary). Sister-in-law - Patty Lynn Vassos. Nephews and Nieces - Chris Wolnik (Anne), Dr. Monica Wolnik (Gene Hettinga), Ed Stodulski (Janeen) , Steven Stodulski (Lisa), Dr. Carolyn Malec (Chris Knaggs), Ryan Malec (Dr. Kristin Armstrong), Matthew Wojas (fiancee Rachel), Peter Wojas (Larissa), Robbie, Brandon and Shayne Jones.



She was also Great-aunt to numerous grandnephews and grandnieces and "Big Sister" to Craig.



Sincere thanks to neighbors - especially Marian and lifelong friend Joanne - friends and Bill's golf colleagues at Islington GC, for the abundance of moral support, acts of kindness and sympathy expressed during this period. You know who you are!



The exemplary professional care and compassion of the St. Josephs Hospital medical and nursing staff was most appreciated. We are grateful to Surgeons Dr. Shiva Jayaraman and Dr. Nicky Hoffman and their surgical teams along with Oncologist Dr. Ursula Zurawska and the oncology outpatient unit. The crew working 2L surgical ward - nurses, PSW, physiotherapists and other staff displayed incredible compassion and often went above and beyond to make Wanda feel comforted and cared for.



Due to current COVID restrictions advance registration is required for Visitation periods which will take place at Turner and Porter Funeral Directors, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W, Toronto on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1 to 9 p.m. Those who have not already scheduled a visitation time through Bill Jones, please call the Funeral Home (416-767-3153) to schedule an available visitation time slot or attendance to the Funeral Mass to be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 61 Jutland Rd. Toronto, ON on Monday, October 19 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



In Lieu of flowers, donations to the St Joseph's Health Center Foundation, Department of Surgery - in memory of Wanda Jones, would be greatly appreciated.

