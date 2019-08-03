Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA JOSEPHINE CHRUSCIEL. View Sign Obituary

CHRUSCIEL, WANDA JOSEPHINE On July 23, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. Born on September 4, 1937 in Toronto to Michael Luszczyk and Julia (nee Surdel). Beloved wife for 62 years of James, mother of Jeffrey (Joan) and Catherine (Jim) and proud grandmother of Adam (Kelsey). The family is deeply grateful for the compassion and dedication from palliative care teams at SRT Medical and Dorothy Ley Hospice; donations may be made to the hospice in Wanda's memory. A celebration of Wanda's life will take place in September; friends and family members will be notified of details by email.

