NIEDERREITER, Wanda Louise "Didy" (nee LAPRÉ) Peacefully passed away at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Sunday, January 26 2020. Adored wife of Hans for 41 remarkable years. Beloved sister to Jimmy Lapré, Lody Lapré, Ingrid Duif, John Lapré, Johan Lapré, Thea Lapré and Ferry Lapré. Didy will be fondly missed and remembered by many extended family and friends here and abroad. Didy held many interests beginning in her youth, accomplished second degree black belt in taekwondo, and ultimately won the world championship in Oklahoma City (1978). She then pursued a diploma in social services studies at Seneca College, which built the foundation for a long and prosperous career with the Toronto Board of Education as a lead instructor of the ESL program. A few years later she volunteered for T.E.S.S in Guatemala to assist ailing children with clef pallet procedures and recovery, where she also learned Spanish in addition to her 4 previously learned languages. Ultimately she started her own business in dog grooming which became her true passion. Another passion was playing the ukulele in various jams all across Toronto. Despite all her accomplishments she ultimately lost the fight to cancer after a brave 7-year battle. She will be missed by all. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020