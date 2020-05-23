WANDA PAWLIKOWSKI
PAWLIKOWSKI, WANDA It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Wanda Jadwiga Pawlikowski, nee Morawska. Born January 30, 1926 in Warsaw, Poland, she died May 15, 2020 in Toronto, after a lengthy illness. She was 94. Wanda spent a happy, early life in her beloved, pre-war Warsaw. She spent her teens during the Second World War in France. Following the end of the war, Wanda studied dentistry in France and in Poland where she graduated and worked. She met John, her devoted husband, while on a visit to Canada. They met New Year's Eve and were married within months. After the birth of her first daughter, Wanda took on the daunting task of nostrificating her dentistry degree at the University of Toronto in a third and new language. In her dentistry practice, Wanda was gentle and generous with her patients. As a new Canadian, she enjoyed hearing the life stories of her patients, most of whom were also new Canadians. Wanda loved all forms of culture, especially classical concerts. She also took great pleasure in travel; from family road trips in North America to visits to Europe. Wanda was a very kind, fair and loving mother and a modest, gentle presence. We will miss her terribly. Wanda leaves her daughters Ann and Yvonne, son-in-law Rhett, her brother Witold, sister-in-law Aleksandra, cousins Maria and Halina, nephew Adam and all family in Canada and Poland. Our profound thanks to the staff of Copernicus Lodge. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca


Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
