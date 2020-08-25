WANDA VENDRUSCOLO

VENDRUSCOLO, WANDA (nee TONON) We are sad to share that our dear Mother passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her 95th year, due to natural causes. Beloved wife of 50 years to Leo (predeceased 2008). Loving Mother to Cathy and Michael. Sister to Walter (predeceased), Diane (predeceased) and Albert. Mum was born in San Quirino Italy in 1925, came to Canada as a young girl and became a proud Canadian citizen. A love of music brought Mum and Dad together and an abiding love and mutual respect for each other were the cornerstone of their marriage. Mum was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang in church choirs throughout her life, making many lasting friendships along the way. She kept and cherished friendships with school friends to her final days. The pillars of Mum's life were her faith, her beloved Leo, her family, her friends, and music. She taught us, her children, the importance of cherishing these things in our own lives. She passed away as quietly and as elegantly as she lived. While we feel Mum's absence profoundly and miss her greatly, we are at peace knowing she lived a life full of beauty and love, and that she is with our dear Father, her beloved Mother, and brother Walter once again. We thank all our family and friends for their kind support. Due to this horrible pandemic, and in order to keep everyone safe, a private service will take place. We ask that in her memory you share an act of kindness toward any of God's creation that may be in need. Please keep some good thought or cherished memory of our Mother in mind as we accompany her on her journey. She loved you all dearly. In lieu of flowers, and if you wish to do so, please make a donation to Mum's favourite charity, The Hospital for Sick Children, or any charity that helps better the lives of others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store