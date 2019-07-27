COLLIER, Ward Bertram Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Son of the late Austin and Mildred Blanche Collier. Ward is survived by daughters, Marilyn, Dartmouth, NS; Shelley, Toronto, ON; daughter-in-law, Lana, Oshawa, ON; grandson, Jason and his wife Stacey, Courtice, ON; sister, Barbara Crowell, Dartmouth, NS. He is also survived by his wife's sister, Helen MacKenzie (Harvey, deceased); his wife's sister-in-law, Betty Nieforth (Laurie, deceased). Ward was predeceased by his wife, Inez; son, Gary; and nephews, David and Ward. At age of 18, Ward began working in a number and variety of jobs, eventually entering the construction field in 1959. Continuing to work mainly construction, learning the trades, culminating in The Certificate of Qualification (Carpentry) in 1981. A special thank you to Lana and Jason for all their care for Dad while residing in Oshawa. A Graveside Interment Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church Cemetery, Hwy. 207, Seaforth, NS on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the QEII Health Sciences Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Arrangements under the direction of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors, Toronto, ON, 416-767-3153.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019