WARNER COWAN

Obituary

COWAN, WARNER Peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Olga, father of Ron and Susan Cowan of Los Angeles and Jennifer Cowan. Grandfather of Alexander. Brother of Bernard Cowan, Ellen Tissenbaum and the late Henry Cowan. Our special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at 147 Elder Street. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019
