STUBBINGTON, WARREN ELLIOTT We are deeply saddened to share the news of Warren's passing on January 26, 2020, in his 94th year. Cherished husband of 64 years to the late Doris, who passed away less than a year ago. Adored father of Jane (John), Sue Clements (Dave) and Scott (Nanci). Much loved grandpa to Connor, Katie, Sam, Palmer (Nickey), Hugo, Joshua and Megan. Loving brother of Wanda. Survived by in-laws, Margaret Ketcheson (late Laurison) and Ray Bateman (Darlene). He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Warren had a long and distinguished career at Noranda Inc. He was a longtime member of the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, where he enjoyed curling and fellowship, an avid golfer at the Trafalgar Golf and Country Club, and was active with Probus. Warren was a devoted husband, a role model, and the kindest of men. His welcoming warmth endeared him to anyone he met, and he shared his wit and wisdom with a twinkle in his eye. Dad was a gentleman and a warrior. We extend our thanks to Nurse Next Door, Home Instead and to the doctors and nurses who provided excellent and compassionate care for Dad. Our sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Parkland on the Glen, for their dedication to Dad's well-being. A Celebration of Life will be held for Warren and Doris, at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (north of the QEW), on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to call beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020