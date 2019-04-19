Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN FREDERICK BEASLEY. View Sign

BEASLEY, WARREN FREDERICK It is with great sadness that the family of Warren Frederick Beasley announces his passing, peacefully at his home in Schomberg, ON on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Noreen, his loving wife of 63 years, was by his side. Warren attended Appleby College from the young age of four until his graduation. He met his wife Noreen at Camp Kilcoo, where she worked in the kitchen and he was a camp counselor. It was not long before they knew they would spend their lives together. Along with Noreen, Warren was owner and trainer of Beasley Racing Stable, which won the Queen's Plate in 1969, operated Beasley Bingo at the CNE in Toronto and WaterFun Village in upstate New York. He was the proud founder and owner of Centreville Amusement Park on the Toronto Islands, which recently celebrated its 50th year of operation. He was a strong believer in community service, and served as a councillor for King Township in the 1970s. An avid hunter, Warren was the first Canadian to become Master of the Hunt in Sussex, England and was a member of several shooting clubs in Ontario such as Goodwood and Nicholson Island. In his later years, Warren enjoyed spending time golfing and playing tennis with his wife, friends and visiting family in Key Largo, Florida where he was a member of the Ocean Reef Club. Warren will be remembered for his sense of humour, his storytelling, his love of sport, horses, his complete dedication to his 'bride', Noreen, and his love for his large family. Warren will be forever remembered and greatly missed by his wife Noreen, children Deb, Tamie, Bill, Renee, Tracey, Warren, Shane, their spouses and partners, 24 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, as well as his many friends. Sadly, he was predeceased by his daughter Kim in 2018. Friends and family are welcome at the visitation at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre (375 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON) on Wednesday, April 24th from 6 to 9 p.m. and funeral service at the same location on Thursday, April 25th at 11 a.m.

Funeral Home Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

