LAYTON, WARREN FREDERICK Warren Frederick Layton passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his 82nd year, surrounded by his four children, Kenneth, Gwendolyn, Robert and Steven. Warren was the son of Herbert and Charlotte Roffey of Box Grove. He was predeceased by his first wife Cecelia, in 2001, and survived by his half-sister Bonnie Rennie and cousin, Brian Emery. He will lovingly be remembered by his grandchildren, Andrew, Kelly, Layton, Jessica, Michael, Wesley and Jeremy. Growing up in Box Grove, Warren enjoyed lifelong friendships with Ed Connor, Jim and Ben Bajari and Vic Whiteley, who would often venture out of the Grove to Musselman's Lake. Warren ventured further, landing in Timmins permanently in 1969, where he became a proud member of IBEW, local 1687, for more than 35 years. It was a brotherhood he truly cherished. Warren enjoyed life at his "camp" fishing, carting, cooking, and storytelling, with the encouragement of his longtime friends, "Big John" Corbiere and Larry Nicholson and his companion of 20 years, Gertrude Lariviere. He retired from the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in 2005, and began the many years of commuting back and forth from Timmins to visit his grandchildren. Warren spent the last two years at Rainbow Suites, and while there, formed special bonds with the staff and fellow residents. His final days at Timmins and District Hospital were comforting. We would like to thank the staff at TADH for the loving and compassionate care they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held for Warren at a later date, due to current circumstances. Those wishing to be notified may contact the family.



