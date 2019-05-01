DUTCHER, WARREN HARRY April 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Warren in his 78th year, surrounded by his family and friends. Dear father of Janet (Norm), Steven (Veronica) and Corinne (Eric); loving grandfather of Sara, Joshua, Matthew, Ashley and Jacob; and proud great-grandfather of Thomas, Mikaela and Bryce. Warren was also a loving brother to Bob (Fran), Marilyn (Jack), Gail (John), Brian (Irene), Dwayne (Minnie), George (Terri), Francis, Violet, Ivan and Karen. Always the character and a going concern, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Memorial services will be held at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home on Friday, May 3rd with visitation at 11 a.m., service at 12 noon and reception to follow. Condolences and details at www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019