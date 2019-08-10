QUINN, B.A, B.Ed., WARREN JAMES 1945 - 2019 Died July 28, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Reunited in heaven with his beloved Fifi. Husband for 52 years to Edith June (nee Edmiston). Loving Father to Erin (Alex) and Angela (Daniel). Much-loved Granddad to Aiden, Sabrina, Gwen, Darcy, Abby and Audrey. Missed by Dog Ollie and Cat Sophie. Predeceased by parents Al and Dorothy Quinn. Survived by Brothers Ron, Ken, Allan, Dennis and their families, Sister Sharon and devoted niece Steffanie. Warren was a Teacher with YRDSB, past President of OPSTF. After retiring, he became a Real Estate Broker and in later years, for fun, a Cab driver. At his request, no Funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Warren's name to Cancer/Heart & Stroke. Online condolences can be left at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019