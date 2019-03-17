LILLIE, Warren It is with deep sadness that the family of Warren Lillie announces his passing, on March 12, 2019, at the age of 68. Hard working, hard playing, adored husband of Wendy, son of Gerald and Evelyn Lillie, cherished father of Adrienne and James Callan, Christopher Lillie, and Meghan and Mike Thompson. Papa will be treasured forever by his grandkids, Jaxon, Aidan, Preston, Brody, and his darling Maci. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Wayne and Jackie, Russ and Sheila, Earl and Leona, Alan and Chris, Greg and Linda, Philip and Tracey, sister Heather and Steve, and his many nieces and nephews. Warren will be especially missed by his in-laws, Bonnie and Russ Jones, Randy and Pam Branch, Patti and Steve Greig and his many friends. Warren left this world either riding his Harley or on the back of a horse, with tears and laughter, surrounded by his loving family, giving orders to the end. Adios cowboy! In honour of his love of children, memorial donations may be made to Youth Haven, Barrie. Condolences may be sent to lynnstonefuneralhome.com
