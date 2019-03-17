Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren LILLIE. View Sign

LILLIE, Warren It is with deep sadness that the family of Warren Lillie announces his passing, on March 12, 2019, at the age of 68. Hard working, hard playing, adored husband of Wendy, son of Gerald and Evelyn Lillie, cherished father of Adrienne and James Callan, Christopher Lillie, and Meghan and Mike Thompson. Papa will be treasured forever by his grandkids, Jaxon, Aidan, Preston, Brody, and his darling Maci. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Wayne and Jackie, Russ and Sheila, Earl and Leona, Alan and Chris, Greg and Linda, Philip and Tracey, sister Heather and Steve, and his many nieces and nephews. Warren will be especially missed by his in-laws, Bonnie and Russ Jones, Randy and Pam Branch, Patti and Steve Greig and his many friends. Warren left this world either riding his Harley or on the back of a horse, with tears and laughter, surrounded by his loving family, giving orders to the end. Adios cowboy! In honour of his love of children, memorial donations may be made to Youth Haven, Barrie. Condolences may be sent to

LILLIE, Warren It is with deep sadness that the family of Warren Lillie announces his passing, on March 12, 2019, at the age of 68. Hard working, hard playing, adored husband of Wendy, son of Gerald and Evelyn Lillie, cherished father of Adrienne and James Callan, Christopher Lillie, and Meghan and Mike Thompson. Papa will be treasured forever by his grandkids, Jaxon, Aidan, Preston, Brody, and his darling Maci. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Wayne and Jackie, Russ and Sheila, Earl and Leona, Alan and Chris, Greg and Linda, Philip and Tracey, sister Heather and Steve, and his many nieces and nephews. Warren will be especially missed by his in-laws, Bonnie and Russ Jones, Randy and Pam Branch, Patti and Steve Greig and his many friends. Warren left this world either riding his Harley or on the back of a horse, with tears and laughter, surrounded by his loving family, giving orders to the end. Adios cowboy! In honour of his love of children, memorial donations may be made to Youth Haven, Barrie. Condolences may be sent to lynnstonefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lynn-Stone Funeral Home

15 Yonge Street South

Elmvale , ON L0L 1P0

(705) 322-2732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close