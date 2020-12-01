1/1
WARREN PAUL FISHER
FISHER, WARREN PAUL Loving Memories Last Forever Warren Paul Fisher passed away peacefully, on November 29, 2020, at the age of 71, with his son, David and most beloved companion, Linda Gallandt by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Christopher Fisher (Julia), David Fisher (Imelda), Colleen Miller (Jason) and beloved dog, Rascal; grandchildren Matthew, Erin, Keira, Monica; and great-grandson Owen; siblings Norma Chink and Brian Fisher. He will also be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends. Virtual service can be viewed at Oakview Funeral Home.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Very sad to see of Warren's passing. I worked with Warren for many years at Bell Canada and shared many laughs and chats about the Leafs and Blue Jays on our little GO Train groups daily travels. He will be missed.
Victor Woolhouse
Friend
