1/1
WARREN WILLIAM WYATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WARREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYATT, WARREN WILLIAM 1932 - 2020 Warren peacefully passed away at home in his 89th year, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after courageously battling prostate cancer. He was soul mate and beloved husband to Janet (Morrison) for 63 years; a caring father to three children, Karen Dament (Gary), Tracey Wyatt and Jeffrey Wyatt (Martha); adored by his seven grandchildren, Bradley Karelson (Alana), Jacqueline Wyatt (Jayson), Krista Dament, Brianna Wyatt (Zack), Geoffrey Williams (Rachael), Jasmine Dament and Christian Wyatt; delighted with great-grandson, Wesley Karelson and admired by sister-in-law, Susan Stevens (John). Born in Hamilton to William and Guelda Wyatt in 1932, he completed high school in London, Ontario where he met his future bride from the same neighborhood. After earning his BA degree at the University of Western Ontario, he married Jan and settled in Toronto where he pursued a merchandising career with the Robert Simpson Company. He was an active member of Kiwanis and avid golfer (Bandit Brothers) at Lambton Golf and Country Club. Warren enjoyed life as a community volunteer, sports enthusiast, wine connoisseur and an impeccable dresser. He was a leader, a gentleman, a kind soul and a true friend. Warren and Jan's passion for travel led them to many scenic destinations in Europe, Asia, USA and Canada. Family trips to cottages and ski resorts fostered many fond memories. Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the Odette Cancer Centre medical team at Sunnybrook Hospital and the wonderful staff at the Revera Apartments and Donway Place for their outstanding compassion and care. A private service will be held and livestreamed. Please contact a family member for the streaming link. Warren's family appreciates expressions of support and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved