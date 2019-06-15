KUZYK, WASYL (BILL) On the morning of June 7, 2019, Wasyl (Bill) Kuzyk peacefully slipped away at age 97. Bill is missed and remembered by his friends, neighbours and most especially by his family, Irene and Frank (predeceased) Walsh and Andrew and Judy, and his grandchildren Daniel and Kathleen Walsh and Adam and Lauren Kuzyk, and dog, Molly. His youngest son, Danny and beloved wife, Maria both predeceased, are welcoming him. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan) on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Dunstan's Church, 3150 Danforth Ave., on Monday, June 17, 2019. A reception will follow in the church hall, with interment following at Mount Hope Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave.). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bill to Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019