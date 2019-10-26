Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wasyl (William/Bill) TWERDOCHLIB. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 (416)-762-8141 Obituary

TWERDOCHLIB, Wasyl (William/Bill) It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Wasyl (William/Bill) Twerdochlib at the young age of 97, leaving this world to join his wife Nadia (predeceased 2015). In Canada he leaves behind his son Orest (Daria), grandson Stefan (Larissa), granddaughter Katherine Petruk (Andrew) along with his beloved great-grandsons Ryan and Damian. Also, Wasyl leaves behind a son Bohdan in Ukraine with granddaughters Luba (Mychajlo) and Tania (Roman) along with great-grandchildren Svitozor, Bohdanka, Daria and Nadia. Wasyl was born in 1922 in Nyzniw Ukraine. Due to the war, he was forced to leave his beloved Ukraine in 1942. In 1945, he entered the University of Munich where he studied veterinary medicine. To pay for his tuition and board, Wasyl played semi professional soccer. In 1949 he immigrated to Canada, where he worked many different jobs in all parts of the province. In 1952, he met Nadia and were married in 1953. In that same year he became one of the founding members of Buduchnist Credit Union Ltd. A few years later he and Nadia bought a rundown hardware store which they revived it into a thriving staple of the community. With the store a success, Wasyl left the management of the hardware store to his wife while he obtained his real estate license, the start of a successful second career. In the last thirty-five years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. The birth of his great-grandchildren and his time at the cottage at Hoverla brought him great joy. The last two years were spent at Kipling Acres in the Sunnydale wing with a group of incredible caregivers who he called "My Angels". In addition, the family also thanks Dr. Camille Lemieux and Dr. John Floras for their care. Friends will be received at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., Toronto, on Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. with the Panachyda at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10 a.m. from the All Saints of Ukraine Chapel, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery.



Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

