KAY, WAYNE BYRON Passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in North Saanich, British Columbia at 72. Wayne was regal and strong after his sudden diagnosis with cancer, and left us peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. The ultimate renaissance man. He will always be remembered for his brilliant mind, wordsmithing, graciousness, appreciation for culture, music, fine dining and "Fast" cars. He was eloquent, generous, sophisticated and kind. He was a passionate entrepreneur (Packaging) committed to all employees, clients, colleagues with steadfast integrity. Grateful for TIAB's many dear friends old and new in his retirement. A dedicated and loving family man who found true peace overlooking the ocean indulging his love of boats. He is forever loved by soulmate, wife and best friend Freda (Hannah) Poplar, his sons: Jonathan (Meredith), granddaughter Daria, James (Julie), grandchildren Ashley, Hunter, Michael (Paula), granddaughter Jaidyn; and sister Marlene Brandon, David (Amy), Deanna (Liam). "The Tickler" missed by Hannah's son Michael Smithers (Ani, Lilly, Logan). He received such joy from his family and friends. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." Sir Winston Churchill. A celebration of life will be held in North Saanich on Saturday, November 2nd, please contact Hannah for further details. Wayne knew "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return".

