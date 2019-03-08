WILLOUGHBY, Wayne Campbell Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 5, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (2017). Loving Father to Glenn, Jim (Karen) and Dwayne (Margaret). Adored Grandad of Helen and Matt. Dear brother of June, Fred (deceased) and Margaret (deceased). Wayne will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends. A private family interment has taken place at Park Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice and would be greatly appreciated by the family. A special thank you to the entire staff at Dorothy Ley Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at Kingsway Baptist Church (41 Birchview Blvd., Toronto), on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019