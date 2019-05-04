HOTH, WAYNE GILBERT It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayne Hoth, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Loving husband of Beth. Beloved father to Colin and Heather, Adam and Tara and Andrew and Ashleigh. Cherished grandfather of Abigail, Cicely, Joseph and Erik. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Ave., Ajax, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation from 11-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019