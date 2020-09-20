1/
WAYNE HAROLD RUDDER
RUDDER, WAYNE HAROLD February 23, 1949 - September 18, 2020 It's with heavy hearts that Wayne's family announces his passing in the early morning hours of Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 71. Loving husband, father, grandfather of three and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Wayne will be sadly missed by Violet, his wife and best friend of nearly 53 years, daughter Michelle (Christopher) and grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie), MacKenzie and Devin (Vanessa). Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harold, mother, Muriel and sister, Judy Parke. Wayne retired in 1998 from Coco-Cola Canada with over 30 years service and enjoyed numerous years after retirement working at Goodyear Tire & Part Source in the Durham Region. Honoring Wayne's wishes, following cremation, there will be a private family service. Online condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
