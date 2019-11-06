Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE HENRY PETERSON. View Sign Obituary

PETERSON, WAYNE HENRY June 20, 1946 – October 22, 2019. Wayne Peterson of Ajijic, Mexico passed away in Calgary, Alberta, on October 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ursula of 46 years. Much loved father to J. Thomas, Carolyn (Gary) Ryan, Michael (Lisa) and Robert (Nikole). Cherished grandfather to Scott, Cameron, Autumn, Patrick, Sarah and Benjamin. Wayne is survived by his siblings, Joanne, Gordon (Mary), John and Karen, and his sisters-in-law, Jean (Eric) Stangle and Katherine (William) Ward, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews and many loving, supportive friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Pearl and his sister Arlene and his in-laws, Thomas and Ursula Mackie, as well as his brother-in-law Thomas Mackie. Wayne spent much of his time at the hockey arena while his kids were growing up. Wayne retired from Ipex, Inc., after more than 35 years and moved to his dream house in Mexico where he spent his days relaxing in the sun. Thank you to the medical staff at Foothills Medical Center in Calgary. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in Thunder Bay next summer.

