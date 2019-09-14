JOHNSON, Wayne Passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in his 64th year. Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Jeanette Johnson. Loving father of Christine (Joe Gallagher) and Denise (Joseph Hunsdale). Beloved Grandpa to Ella and Olivia. Survived by siblings Robert (Micheline), Ron (Mandy), Mike, and Janet. Will be missed dearly by relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home (524 Davis Drive, Newmarket) with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trillium Gift of Life Network or the Children's Miracle Network would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019