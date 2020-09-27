1/
WAYNE JOSEPH LISCHKA
LISCHKA, WAYNE JOSEPH January 5, 1946 – September 13, 2020 Passed away at 74 years of age, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Steelman, SK, youngest of 7 children. Beloved husband of Benita, loving father of Gianna (Orlando) Da Silva and Andrea Lischka, proud papa to Elizabeth Santelli and Emily Santelli, loving brother to sister Rose Paskowski. On September 17, 2020, Wayne was entombed at Highland Memory Garden. Memorial donations in Wayne's memory may be made directly to the Ontario Lung Association.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
