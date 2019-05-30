Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home - Cornwall 822 Pitt Street Cornwall , ON K6J 3S2 (613)-938-3888 Obituary

DEVEREUX, Wayne Karl Born in Toronto on March 25, 1948, passed away at the Etobicoke General Hospital, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of 21 years to Cheryl Adams. Loving father of Shane Devereux (Dawn). Sadly missed by his 2 grandchildren Tristan and Alexander. Loved son of the late George and Margaret (née McDonald) Devereux. Dear brother of Glenn, Catherine Devereux and Kerry (Patricia). Also survived by his niece Rachael Devereux (Thomas Tsipas) and by his first wife Marlene Novak. Wayne had a successful career in sales training, national accounts and sales management, spending 37 years with Carlton Cards in head office and regionally in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces. Wayne was the ultimate people person whose skills served him well in life and in work. Wayne was active in hockey; playing as a youth and then coaching for many years. Wayne also loved motor sports, civil war history and music and was an avid drummer who drummed in two bands in his youth and continued with this love into his retirement. Wayne was the proud owner of a 1930's Ford, which he was in the process of restoring. Resting at the Wilson Funeral Home, 822 Pitt Street, Cornwall, where visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 9-9:45 a.m. The Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated in the chapel of the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow in the St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery, Long Sault, Ontario. A service in remembrance of Wayne will be held in Toronto at a later date to be announced. If so desired, contributions in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, would be appreciated by the family. The family would also like to thank the staff of CCU at the Etobicoke General Hospital for their wonderful care of Wayne. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, 822 Pitt Street, Cornwall. Online messages of condolence may be made in the obituary section of:

DEVEREUX, Wayne Karl Born in Toronto on March 25, 1948, passed away at the Etobicoke General Hospital, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of 21 years to Cheryl Adams. Loving father of Shane Devereux (Dawn). Sadly missed by his 2 grandchildren Tristan and Alexander. Loved son of the late George and Margaret (née McDonald) Devereux. Dear brother of Glenn, Catherine Devereux and Kerry (Patricia). Also survived by his niece Rachael Devereux (Thomas Tsipas) and by his first wife Marlene Novak. Wayne had a successful career in sales training, national accounts and sales management, spending 37 years with Carlton Cards in head office and regionally in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces. Wayne was the ultimate people person whose skills served him well in life and in work. Wayne was active in hockey; playing as a youth and then coaching for many years. Wayne also loved motor sports, civil war history and music and was an avid drummer who drummed in two bands in his youth and continued with this love into his retirement. Wayne was the proud owner of a 1930's Ford, which he was in the process of restoring. Resting at the Wilson Funeral Home, 822 Pitt Street, Cornwall, where visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 9-9:45 a.m. The Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated in the chapel of the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow in the St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery, Long Sault, Ontario. A service in remembrance of Wayne will be held in Toronto at a later date to be announced. If so desired, contributions in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, would be appreciated by the family. The family would also like to thank the staff of CCU at the Etobicoke General Hospital for their wonderful care of Wayne. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, 822 Pitt Street, Cornwall. Online messages of condolence may be made in the obituary section of: www.wilsonfuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close