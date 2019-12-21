Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE KEITH PINSONNEAULT. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

PINSONNEAULT, WAYNE KEITH Passed away, surrounded by his loving family at Markham Stouffville Hospital on December 11, 2019. Cherished husband and best friend of Janet. Beloved father of Wayne (Janice), Lisa (Frank), Melanie (Serge), Claire and Chelsea (Gary). Proud grandfather of Kyle, Laura, Amy, Louie, Bianca, Francesco and Emma Jayne. Dear great-grandfather of Colin and Henry. Son of Wilfred and Jeannie Pinsonneault of Chatham, Ontario. Brother of Wilfred, Louis, Beverly, Delores, Glen, Celeste and Vivienne. Wayne's kind and friendly character brought happiness to all those around him. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Cummer Lodge, Bloomington Cove Care Community, and Markham Stouffville Hospital. Funeral Mass celebrating Wayne's life to be held January 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, Ontario. Reception to follow at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North, Markham. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and prayers for a cure would be greatly appreciated.

PINSONNEAULT, WAYNE KEITH Passed away, surrounded by his loving family at Markham Stouffville Hospital on December 11, 2019. Cherished husband and best friend of Janet. Beloved father of Wayne (Janice), Lisa (Frank), Melanie (Serge), Claire and Chelsea (Gary). Proud grandfather of Kyle, Laura, Amy, Louie, Bianca, Francesco and Emma Jayne. Dear great-grandfather of Colin and Henry. Son of Wilfred and Jeannie Pinsonneault of Chatham, Ontario. Brother of Wilfred, Louis, Beverly, Delores, Glen, Celeste and Vivienne. Wayne's kind and friendly character brought happiness to all those around him. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Cummer Lodge, Bloomington Cove Care Community, and Markham Stouffville Hospital. Funeral Mass celebrating Wayne's life to be held January 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, Ontario. Reception to follow at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North, Markham. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and prayers for a cure would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close