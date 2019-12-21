PINSONNEAULT, WAYNE KEITH Passed away, surrounded by his loving family at Markham Stouffville Hospital on December 11, 2019. Cherished husband and best friend of Janet. Beloved father of Wayne (Janice), Lisa (Frank), Melanie (Serge), Claire and Chelsea (Gary). Proud grandfather of Kyle, Laura, Amy, Louie, Bianca, Francesco and Emma Jayne. Dear great-grandfather of Colin and Henry. Son of Wilfred and Jeannie Pinsonneault of Chatham, Ontario. Brother of Wilfred, Louis, Beverly, Delores, Glen, Celeste and Vivienne. Wayne's kind and friendly character brought happiness to all those around him. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Cummer Lodge, Bloomington Cove Care Community, and Markham Stouffville Hospital. Funeral Mass celebrating Wayne's life to be held January 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, Ontario. Reception to follow at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. North, Markham. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and prayers for a cure would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019