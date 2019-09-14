Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Kenneth BELL. View Sign Obituary

BELL, Wayne Kenneth February 29, 1948 - September 9, 2019 After a valiant, 15 year-long battle with dementia, Wayne passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 71. Wayne is deeply missed already by his devoted wife and caregiver Donna and stepdaughter Heather. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Julianne Morrissey (Dwayne), Jamie (Jodi) and granddaughters Summer Morrissey and Kayleigh Bell. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Van, as well as his brother Bill and his sister Gail Redshaw (Wayne). Wayne spent most of his childhood years in Goodwood, Ontario. As a teenager, he worked at the Goodwood Go-kart track that his parents owned, which spawned a lifelong love of cars and fast driving. His cars were not only a passion but a hobby; he owned and fixed up a red 1965 Chevy Impala convertible, and grew to love, own and ride motorcycles as well. Wayne took great pride in the maintenance and care of his vehicles, and he was always who you wanted with you on a road trip. When not on the road himself, he watched Formula One racing on television. Wayne had an unmatched work ethic and loved being part of a team. Most of his career was spent in sales and service working for IBM, Memorex, Nulogix and Sun Microsystems. He was a respected team leader, manager and colleague. His work relationships quickly turned into friendships. Wayne had many friends who loved him and enjoyed his company. Wherever Wayne was, people were laughing – he had a wry smile and a quick wit and could banter with the best of them. He loved to sing and dance and thankfully, for those around him, he could really carry a tune and bust a move! Wayne found so much joy in the everyday things. He loved his home and was a good household handyman. He loved to play billiards, to go golfing and going out for breakfast on Saturday mornings. In the early years of his illness, when he could no longer work, Wayne and Donna were able to spend winters in Florida, where a new circle of friends provided him with help golfing and maintained a social life for him. Wayne spent the last 7 years of his life in Long Term Care, at Shepherd Village, in Agincourt. The family appreciates the efforts that were made to care for Wayne on the 2nd floor during those years. Out of respect for Wayne's long and difficult journey with this illness, there will be no funeral or memorial services. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Wayne's memory to Long Term Care, where he lived. To donate, visit



